Seated, from left, Arlene McClements, Michelle Dunne, Kerry Duddy, Gillian Harkin, Aisling McClelland and Michaela Gibbons. Standing, from left, Michael Dunne, Brendan Quinn, Paul Taylor, Tommy McMullan, Conor Duffy and Fintan Doherty, at the St. Brigid's High School Formal in January 1998.
22 pictures – Who did you take to the formal? St. Brigid's, Carn Community School and Foyle College - January 1998

In January 1998 senior students from St. Brigid’s High School, Foyle College and Carndonagh Community College, got dressed up for their respective school formals.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago

Thankfully the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were there to capture it all for posterity.

Recognise anyone?

1. Seated, from left, Lesley McCorkell, Jane Christie, Lorna Smith, Clare Rankin, Orla Moore and Tara Jain. Standing, from left, Chris McShane, Martin Clarke, John Milligan, Craig McClure, Brian Parke and Calum Wray. Pictured at the Foyle College formal in January 1998.

Photo: archive

2. Seated, from left, Julie McElhinney, Joanne Colhoun, Joanne McConnellogue, Marie-Therese Doherty, Rosemary Doherty and Ann McGonagle. Standing, from left, Michael McDonald, Roger Porteous, Patrick Devenport, Philip O'Donnell, Cathal Boyle and Evan Farren. Pictured at the Carndonagh Community School formal in January 1998.

Photo: archive

3. Seated, from left, Catherine Devenney, Mairead Stewart, Serla Moore, Catríona Kerrigan, Danielle Doherty and Margaret Mary White (head girl). Standing, from left, James McMenamin, Joe Deery, David Ferry, Sean Leonard, Gary King and Joseph Miller. Pictured at the St. Brigid's High School Formal in January 1998.

Photo: Archive

4. Seated, from left, Lorna Baird, Julie Cummings, Sara Stokes, Laura Wells, Emma Griffith and Tracey Curtis. Standing, from left, Stephen Craig, Thomas Stokes, James Brewer, D.J. Hunter, David Burke and Andrew Kennedy. Pictured at the Foyle College formal in January 1998.

Photo: archive

