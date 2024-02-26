News you can trust since 1772
23 great pictures from Derry's Celtic Bar and Donegal's Lifford Races back in 2004

It’s like the blink of an eye we’re sure for you as well! Here’s some great photos from our Derry Journal archive from back in February 2004 at the Lifford Dog Track and The Celtic bar.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:01 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

A night in The Celtic Bar in Derry back in February 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

A night at the races at Lifford Dog Track back in February 2004.

A night at the races at Lifford Dog Track back in February 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

A night at the races at Lifford Dog Track back in February 2004.

A night at the races at Lifford Dog Track back in February 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

A night in The Celtic Bar in Derry back in February 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

