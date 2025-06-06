23 miracles worked by the patron of Derry St. Columba

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
On June 9 the people of Derry and Donegal will celebrate the life and legacy of our patron Saint Columba.

According to various traditions St. Columba/Colmcille/Columbkille was responsible for many miracles during the course of his life and ministry.

The Donegal-born saint famously sent the Loch Ness Monster packing but it is also believed that he raised people from the dead, turned water into wine, predicted monstrous appearances and miraculously fought with druids and sorcerers.

Many of his miracles were recounted in the various lives of the saint, the most famous of these being that compiled by Adomnán – alternatively known as St. Eunan.

Here is a selection of the wonders said to have been worked by Columba in the sixth century.

About to cross the Ness Columba learned a certain monster was terrorising the locality and feasting on anyone who entered the river. As a man attempted to swim over Columba declaimed: "Thou shalt go no further, nor touch the man; go back with all speed". At the voice of the saint 'the monster was terrified, and fled more quickly than if it had been pulled back with ropes', Adomnán tells us.

1. Columba chases the Loch Ness Monster

About to cross the Ness Columba learned a certain monster was terrorising the locality and feasting on anyone who entered the river. As a man attempted to swim over Columba declaimed: "Thou shalt go no further, nor touch the man; go back with all speed". At the voice of the saint 'the monster was terrified, and fled more quickly than if it had been pulled back with ropes', Adomnán tells us. Photo: Martin McKeown +4478842371158

Photo Sales
Columba was residing with the holy bishop Findbarr with whom he was learning the scriptures as a young deacon. On a certain feast day there was no wine to celebrate the Eucharist. Taking a vessel Columba went to a fountain and collected some pure spring water, which he miraculously turned into wine.

2. Columba turns water into wine

Columba was residing with the holy bishop Findbarr with whom he was learning the scriptures as a young deacon. On a certain feast day there was no wine to celebrate the Eucharist. Taking a vessel Columba went to a fountain and collected some pure spring water, which he miraculously turned into wine. Photo: KRIUCHENKO M

Photo Sales
On his travels Columba was asked to baptize a child but there was no spring nearby. He blessed a rock and there 'immediately gushed out an abundant stream of water' and the infant was blessed.

3. Columba draws water from a rock

On his travels Columba was asked to baptize a child but there was no spring nearby. He blessed a rock and there 'immediately gushed out an abundant stream of water' and the infant was blessed. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Columba famously returned to Ireland for the meeting of the kings at Drumceatt in 590AD. Forbidden from setting foot in Ireland the saint strode to the meeting point at Mullagh Hill in Limavady with clods of earth under his soles. Many people came from far and wide to be cured. "Merely stretching out his holy hand, or by the sprinkling of the sick with the water blessed by him, or by their touching even the hem of his cloak, or by their receiving his blessing on anything, as, for instance, on bread or salt, and dipping it in water, they who believed recovered perfect health," Adomnan records.

4. Columba cures pilgrims at Drumceatt

Columba famously returned to Ireland for the meeting of the kings at Drumceatt in 590AD. Forbidden from setting foot in Ireland the saint strode to the meeting point at Mullagh Hill in Limavady with clods of earth under his soles. Many people came from far and wide to be cured. "Merely stretching out his holy hand, or by the sprinkling of the sick with the water blessed by him, or by their touching even the hem of his cloak, or by their receiving his blessing on anything, as, for instance, on bread or salt, and dipping it in water, they who believed recovered perfect health," Adomnan records. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice