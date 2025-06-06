According to various traditions St. Columba/Colmcille/Columbkille was responsible for many miracles during the course of his life and ministry.
The Donegal-born saint famously sent the Loch Ness Monster packing but it is also believed that he raised people from the dead, turned water into wine, predicted monstrous appearances and miraculously fought with druids and sorcerers.
Many of his miracles were recounted in the various lives of the saint, the most famous of these being that compiled by Adomnán – alternatively known as St. Eunan.
Here is a selection of the wonders said to have been worked by Columba in the sixth century.
1. Columba chases the Loch Ness Monster
About to cross the Ness Columba learned a certain monster was terrorising the locality and feasting on anyone who entered the river. As a man attempted to swim over Columba declaimed: "Thou shalt go no further, nor touch the man; go back with all speed". At the voice of the saint 'the monster was terrified, and fled more quickly than if it had been pulled back with ropes', Adomnán tells us. Photo: Martin McKeown +4478842371158
2. Columba turns water into wine
Columba was residing with the holy bishop Findbarr with whom he was learning the scriptures as a young deacon. On a certain feast day there was no wine to celebrate the Eucharist. Taking a vessel Columba went to a fountain and collected some pure spring water, which he miraculously turned into wine. Photo: KRIUCHENKO M
3. Columba draws water from a rock
On his travels Columba was asked to baptize a child but there was no spring nearby. He blessed a rock and there 'immediately gushed out an abundant stream of water' and the infant was blessed. Photo: Archive
4. Columba cures pilgrims at Drumceatt
Columba famously returned to Ireland for the meeting of the kings at Drumceatt in 590AD. Forbidden from setting foot in Ireland the saint strode to the meeting point at Mullagh Hill in Limavady with clods of earth under his soles. Many people came from far and wide to be cured. "Merely stretching out his holy hand, or by the sprinkling of the sick with the water blessed by him, or by their touching even the hem of his cloak, or by their receiving his blessing on anything, as, for instance, on bread or salt, and dipping it in water, they who believed recovered perfect health," Adomnan records. Photo: Archive
