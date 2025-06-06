4 . Columba cures pilgrims at Drumceatt

Columba famously returned to Ireland for the meeting of the kings at Drumceatt in 590AD. Forbidden from setting foot in Ireland the saint strode to the meeting point at Mullagh Hill in Limavady with clods of earth under his soles. Many people came from far and wide to be cured. "Merely stretching out his holy hand, or by the sprinkling of the sick with the water blessed by him, or by their touching even the hem of his cloak, or by their receiving his blessing on anything, as, for instance, on bread or salt, and dipping it in water, they who believed recovered perfect health," Adomnan records. Photo: Archive