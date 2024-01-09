News you can trust since 1772
23 photographs from the Bloody Sunday commemorations in Derry in 1984

In 1984 large numbers turned out in Derry to mark the 12th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre of January 30, 1972.
The late Martin McGuinness addressed the Bloody Sunday march after it had made its way from Central Drive to Free Derry Corner.

1. The Bloody Sunday march makes its way down William Street in January 1984.

2. Wreaths are laid at the Bloody Sunday monument on Rossville Street in January 1984.

3. The Bloody Sunday march makes its way down William Street in January 1984.

4. Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness and Danny Morrison in Linfsort Drive as the Bloody Sunday march formed up in January 1984.

