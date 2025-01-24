23 pictures from when Derry marked Bloody Sunday anniversary 40 years ago in January 1985

By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
Images from the Derry Journal archive of the Bloody Sunday march, rally and commemoration 40 years ago this month in January 1985.

The annual commemoration marks the anniversary of the killing of 13 unarmed civilian men and boys in the Bogside area of Derry on January 30, 1972 by the British Army during an anti-internment civil rights march in the city. A fourteenth victim died later from his injuries and dozens more civilians were wounded.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

1. Derry Journal January 1985 Bloody Sunday commemoration (21).jpg

2. Derry Journal January 1985 Bloody Sunday commemoration (14).jpg

3. Derry Journal January 1985 Bloody Sunday commemoration (7).jpg

4. Derry Journal January 1985 Bloody Sunday commemoration (13).jpg

