The evergreen Christy McMonagle and partner tripping the light fantastic at the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
23 pictures of the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall

A grand time was enjoyed by all at the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday, February 1.

By Jim McCafferty
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 3:35pm

The event – one of the most popular social events in the city – was hosted by Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins.

Here is a selection of photographs from the event which were taken by Jim McCafferty.

1. Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins poses for a picture with the Creggan Contingent at the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Cup of tea and a chat for Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins with Margaret Roberts and Mary Higgins on Wednesday.

3. Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins pictured at Wednesday’s Tea Dance with Ann Lynch and Rosaleen Walters.

4. Enjoying a pastry at the Mayor's Tea Dance.

