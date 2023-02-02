A grand time was enjoyed by all at the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday, February 1.
The event – one of the most popular social events in the city – was hosted by Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event which were taken by Jim McCafferty.
1. Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins poses for a picture with the Creggan Contingent at the Mayor’s Tea Dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Cup of tea and a chat for Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins with Margaret Roberts and Mary Higgins on Wednesday.
3. Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins pictured at Wednesday’s Tea Dance with Ann Lynch and Rosaleen Walters.
4. Enjoying a pastry at the Mayor's Tea Dance.
