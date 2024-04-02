Our newspaper files are currently being scanned in Dublin for https://www.irishnewsarchive.com/ so we don’t have much information about these photos at present and we were wondering if anyone remembers, recognises any of the cast or was in the audience at the time.
Fiddler on the Roof was a musical set in Russia in the early years of the 20th Century and was based on the book Tevye and his Daughters and other tales by Sholem Aleichem.
Copyright: Derry Journal.
1. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (22).jpg
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (5).jpg
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (4).jpg
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (14).jpg
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive