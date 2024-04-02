The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.

24 great pictures from 40 years ago in Derry: Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill 1984

We came across these images of a production of the musical, Fiddler on the Roof being staged in Carnhill in Derry 40 years ago in the Derry Journal photo archive.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 06:07 BST

Our newspaper files are currently being scanned in Dublin for https://www.irishnewsarchive.com/ so we don’t have much information about these photos at present and we were wondering if anyone remembers, recognises any of the cast or was in the audience at the time.

Fiddler on the Roof was a musical set in Russia in the early years of the 20th Century and was based on the book Tevye and his Daughters and other tales by Sholem Aleichem.

Copyright: Derry Journal.

The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.

1. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (22).jpg

The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.

2. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (5).jpg

The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.

3. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (4).jpg

The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984.

4. Fiddler on the Roof at Carnhill (14).jpg

The production of Fiddler on the Roof staged in the Carnhill area of Derry back in March 1984. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerryCopyrightRussia