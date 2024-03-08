24 photographs of pints and punts at Derry pubs Talk of the Town, Duke’s and Lifford dog track in 2004
Another blast from the past with pints and punts at Duke’s, the Talk of the Town and the Lifford dog track in early 2004.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Mar 2024, 17:04 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 17:04 GMT
1. Out and about in Talk of the Town in early 2004 (3).JPG
Out and about in The Talk of the Town in early 2004. Photo: Archive
2. Out and about at the Lifford dog track in early 2004 (7).JPG
Out and about at the Lifford dog track in early 2004. Photo: Archive
Out and about at the Lifford dog track in early 2004. Photo: Archive
Out and about at the Lifford dog track in early 2004. Photo: Archive