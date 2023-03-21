25 photographs of Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene in Derry in September 2002

On the evening of Saturday, September 7, 2002, the Manchester rock group Oasis, played a highly-anticipated gig at the Prehen playing fields in Derry.

The band were touring in support of their fifth record, ‘Heathen Chemistry’, which had been released just a few months previously.

They were supported by acclaimed Solihull Britpop outfit Ocean Colour Scene, who had also recently released their fifth album ‘Mechanical Wonder’.

It was a wet one but it didn’t deter the many thousands of fans who flocked to the Foyleside venue for the memorable double bill.

Ocean Colour Scene bassist Damon Minchella

