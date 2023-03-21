News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Mad for it! Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.
Mad for it! Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.
Mad for it! Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

25 photographs of Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene in Derry in September 2002

On the evening of Saturday, September 7, 2002, the Manchester rock group Oasis, played a highly-anticipated gig at the Prehen playing fields in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT

The band were touring in support of their fifth record, ‘Heathen Chemistry’, which had been released just a few months previously.

They were supported by acclaimed Solihull Britpop outfit Ocean Colour Scene, who had also recently released their fifth album ‘Mechanical Wonder’.

It was a wet one but it didn’t deter the many thousands of fans who flocked to the Foyleside venue for the memorable double bill.

A section of the crowd enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

1. A section of the crowd enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

A section of the crowd enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

2. Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Ocean Colour Scene bassist Damon Minchella

3.

Ocean Colour Scene bassist Damon Minchella Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

4. Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002.

Fans enjoying the Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene concert in September 2002. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
DerryManchester