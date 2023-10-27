There was fun and frolics when young people from Lincoln Court and Clooney got dressed up for Hallowe’en and visited Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch recently.
The Lincoln Court Youth and Community Association organised a wide variety of activities to allow the children to get into the festive spirit. The events were made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.
