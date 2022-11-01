News you can trust since 1772
Derry players and manager, Paul Curran, Liam Coyle, Felix Healy and Sean Hargan get ready to go 'The Full Monty' for charity.
28 pictures November 1997: Phil Coulter at St. Joe’s, Derry City players do ‘The Fully Monty’ and ‘Sunset Heights’ is shot

Phil Coulter visited St. Joseph’s to play a few tunes, ‘Sunset Heights’, starring Jim Norton (aka Father Ted’s Bishop Brennan) was filmed in Derry, and Derry City F.C.’s championship-winning footballers stripped off for ‘The Full Monty’.

By Kevin Mullan
37 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 4:28pm

As ever the ‘Journal’s’ photographers were on the scene to capture it all for posterity.

1. Vincent 'Corney' Doherty, Tullydish, on left, presenting a memorial to Conchobar O'Dochartaigh of the Sheriff's Mountain Dohertys, on right, with Kathleen Daugherty Barr, Moville, and Patrick O'Dougherty.

Photo: Archive

2. At the Clondermot High School formal. Seated, from left, Caroline McMichael, Lynn Simpson, Sandra Boyd, Kelly Boyd and Samantha Arthur. Standing, from left, William Mills, Uel Bradley, James Geddes, Stephen Lindsay and Barry Cunning.

Photo: Archive

3. Action from the first ever rugby union clash between St. Peter's High School and St. Joseph's Secondary School at Judges Road.

Photo: archive

4. 'Crouch and hold, engage.' St. Joseph's and St. Peter's players in action at Judges Road.

Photo: archive

