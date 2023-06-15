30 photographs from the launch of the new Bloody Sunday mural at Lisfannon Park in the Bogside
A new mural dedicated to the 14 innocent victims of Bloody Sunday was unveiled at Lisfannon Park in the Bogside on the 13th anniversary of the publication of the Saville Inquiry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST
The artwork – created by the Lurgan street artist Jonny McKerr – features portraits of the 14 victims gunned down by members of the British Parachute Regiment on January 30, 1972 while they were participating in an anti-internment demonstration.
The picture of Gerald Donaghey, aged 17, when he was killed takes centre stage above the legend ‘Innocent’ in large lettering.
This is in pointed rejection of Saville’s most controversial finding that four nail bombs found in Gerald’s pockets were ‘probably on him when he was shot’.
