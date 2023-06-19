News you can trust since 1772
30 photographs of Kitecrew Ireland’s incredible kite display at Castlerock

The beaches of north Derry were transformed as Kitecrew Ireland put on a phenomenal exhibition of kites and inflatables over the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

Sonic the Hedgehog, Tom and Jerry, and a whole host of worldly and otherworldly creatures took to the skies above Castlerock on Saturday.

There were also displays at Benone and Magilligan as the team put on a show for their fun flying weekend.

