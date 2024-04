Winners and participants at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille back in 1984.

33 great photos from the Derry Feis back in 1984

The Derry Feis is this year celebrating its 102nd anniversary with thousands of competitors taking part this week. Many of us have happy memories of performing in it back in our youth and here’s some of the winners 40 years ago back in 1984 from the Derry Journal archive.