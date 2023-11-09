We’re travelling back in time to 2006 and 2007 when the Bound for Boston on Waterloo Street and The Strand Bar on Strand Road were among the most popular establishments in the city. While neither bar is still in existence, we’ll always have the memories...
1. Friends of Crazy Legs Crane gather for the reunion at the Bound for Boston 0004JML
2. Everyone out enjoying their night at the Strand Bar.1011PGILL05
3. Natalie Mullan, Caoimhe Mahony, Claire Lafferty and Aisling Duffy pictured enjoying their night at the Bound for Boston.1210PGILL10
4. Birthday Girl Jenny pictured with all the girls at her 21st birthday party in the Strand Bar.
