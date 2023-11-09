Liam and all his friends and family pictured celebrating his birthday at the Strand Bar.

33 great pictures of nights out in Derry's Strand Bar and Bound for Boston

We’re travelling back in time to 2006 and 2007 when the Bound for Boston on Waterloo Street and The Strand Bar on Strand Road were among the most popular establishments in the city. While neither bar is still in existence, we’ll always have the memories...