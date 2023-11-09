News you can trust since 1772
Liam and all his friends and family pictured celebrating his birthday at the Strand Bar.Liam and all his friends and family pictured celebrating his birthday at the Strand Bar.
Liam and all his friends and family pictured celebrating his birthday at the Strand Bar.

33 great pictures of nights out in Derry's Strand Bar and Bound for Boston

We’re travelling back in time to 2006 and 2007 when the Bound for Boston on Waterloo Street and The Strand Bar on Strand Road were among the most popular establishments in the city. While neither bar is still in existence, we’ll always have the memories...
By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Friends of Crazy Legs Crane gather for the reunion at the Bound for Boston 0004JML

1. Friends of Crazy Legs Crane gather for the reunion at the Bound for Boston 0004JML

Friends of Crazy Legs Crane gather for the reunion at the Bound for Boston 0004JML Photo: DJ Archive

Photo Sales
Everyone out enjoying their night at the Strand Bar.1011PGILL05

2. Everyone out enjoying their night at the Strand Bar.1011PGILL05

Everyone out enjoying their night at the Strand Bar.1011PGILL05 Photo: DJ Archive

Photo Sales
Natalie Mullan, Caoimhe Mahony, Claire Lafferty and Aisling Duffy pictured enjoying their night at the Bound for Boston.1210PGILL10

3. Natalie Mullan, Caoimhe Mahony, Claire Lafferty and Aisling Duffy pictured enjoying their night at the Bound for Boston.1210PGILL10

Natalie Mullan, Caoimhe Mahony, Claire Lafferty and Aisling Duffy pictured enjoying their night at the Bound for Boston.1210PGILL10 Photo: DJ Archive

Photo Sales
Birthday Girl Jenny pictured with all the girls at her 21st birthday party in the Strand Bar.

4. Birthday Girl Jenny pictured with all the girls at her 21st birthday party in the Strand Bar.

Birthday Girl Jenny pictured with all the girls at her 21st birthday party in the Strand Bar. Photo: DJ Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:DerryBoston