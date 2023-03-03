News you can trust since 1772
Pupils from Lenamore Primary School who were confirmed by Most Rev. Francis Lagan, Auxiliary Bishop of Derry, at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Included is Mr. Barry McCafferty, class teacher.
40 photographs of Derry and Inishowen from March 1998

Oscar nominations, confirmations, school quizzes, prize-givings, pool league presentations and trout!

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:59am

It was all going on in March 1998 and the ‘Journal’ was there to capture it all for posterity.

1. Seated, from left, Ronan Conway (Brendan Dolan Award for Gaelic Football), Tony Furey, Head of PE, Peter McCready (Basketball Prize), Dr. Reg North, Board of Governors, and Paul Kearney (Na Magha Award for Sport). Back, from left, are Jeffrey Gallagher and Peter Nelis (Conal Casey Award for Swimming), Mark Crossan (Derry City FC Prize for Soccer), Brian Higgins (Regan Award for Athletics), Paul Kenny (Chess Prize), Richard Stewart and David Walker (Tom Dunbar Award for Commitment) at the St. Columb's College prizegiving.

2. St. Patrick's Boys NS, Carndonagh's 'A' team at the Derry Journal National School Quiz. From left, Shaun O'Donnell, Diarmuid Foley, Owen Doherty and Brian McLaughlin.

3. Pupils from St. Mura's, NS, Tooban, who took part in the Derry Journal National Schools Quiz. From left, Ronan Hutchinson, Leonie Durnan and Courtney Greene.

4. Pupils from St. Patrick's Boys NS, Carndonagh, who took part in the Derry Journal National Schools Quiz. From left, Donal Doherty, Karl O'Doherty, Donnacha Gallagher and Patrick McCallion.

