1 . Seated, from left, Ronan Conway (Brendan Dolan Award for Gaelic Football), Tony Furey, Head of PE, Peter McCready (Basketball Prize), Dr. Reg North, Board of Governors, and Paul Kearney (Na Magha Award for Sport). Back, from left, are Jeffrey Gallagher and Peter Nelis (Conal Casey Award for Swimming), Mark Crossan (Derry City FC Prize for Soccer), Brian Higgins (Regan Award for Athletics), Paul Kenny (Chess Prize), Richard Stewart and David Walker (Tom Dunbar Award for Commitment) at the St. Columb's College prizegiving.

Photo: Archive