40 years of photographs: All the Derry City FC home shirts 1985-2024

All the Derry City FC home shirts since the greatest club in world football joined the League of Ireland and returned to senior football.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 17:50 GMT

A selection of jerseys from 1985 to 2024.

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1986-87 (Owen Da Gama). Adidas.

1. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1986-87 (Owen Da Gama). Adidas.

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1986-87 (Owen Da Gama). Adidas. Photo: Archive

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1987-88 (John Cunningham). Adidas.

2. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1987-88 (John Cunningham). Adidas.

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1987-88 (John Cunningham). Adidas. Photo: Archive

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1988-89 (Noel Larkin and Paul Carlyle). Umbro.

3. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1988-89 (Noel Larkin and Paul Carlyle). Umbro.

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1988-89 (Noel Larkin and Paul Carlyle). Umbro. Photo: Archive

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1989-90 (Alex Krstić). Umbro.

4. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1989-90 (Alex Krstić). Umbro.

Derry City FC Home Shirt 1989-90 (Alex Krstić). Umbro. Photo: Archive

