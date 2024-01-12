All the Derry City FC home shirts since the greatest club in world football joined the League of Ireland and returned to senior football.
A selection of jerseys from 1985 to 2024.
1. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1986-87 (Owen Da Gama). Adidas.
2. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1987-88 (John Cunningham). Adidas.
3. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1988-89 (Noel Larkin and Paul Carlyle). Umbro.
4. Derry City FC Home Shirt 1989-90 (Alex Krstić). Umbro.
