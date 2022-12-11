Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher shares some of his brilliant photos of people and places from down the years.
(Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).
1. Hugh 2 Derry City FC in 'away' strip.jpg
Derry City FC in 'away' strip.
Photo: Hugh Gallagher
2. Bogside artists pictured shortly after completing the Bernadette Devlin mural in the Bogside in 1997.
Bogside artists pictured shortly after completing the Bernadette Devlin mural in the Bogside in 1997.
Photo: Hugh Gallagher
3. Hugh 2 Rosemount British army watchtower protest.jpg
Rosemount British army watchtower protest.
Photo: Hugh Gallagher
4. Martin McGuinnes and RUC riot squad at Butcher Street, Derry.jpg
Martin McGuinness and RUC riot squad at Butcher Street, Derry.
Photo: Hugh Gallagher