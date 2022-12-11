News you can trust since 1772
THE BIG FREEZE of 2010... First snowfall on Shipquay Street, Derry 2010.
41 great pictures of Derry down the years with Hugh Gallagher

Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher shares some of his brilliant photos of people and places from down the years.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

(Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).

1. Hugh 2 Derry City FC in 'away' strip.jpg

Derry City FC in 'away' strip.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

2. Bogside artists pictured shortly after completing the Bernadette Devlin mural in the Bogside in 1997.

Bogside artists pictured shortly after completing the Bernadette Devlin mural in the Bogside in 1997.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

3. Hugh 2 Rosemount British army watchtower protest.jpg

Rosemount British army watchtower protest.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

4. Martin McGuinnes and RUC riot squad at Butcher Street, Derry.jpg

Martin McGuinness and RUC riot squad at Butcher Street, Derry.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

