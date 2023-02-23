News you can trust since 1772
Mr B O'Donnell with students from St Paul's, Slievemore Primary School.
45 great photos from back in the day in Derry February 2003

We’ve been through the archives and here are some of the people and places gracing the pages of the Derry Journal 20 years ago.

By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago

As some of these pictures were captionless we are not entirely sure what some of the events were so maybe you can help.

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

1. 2802A09.JPG

John Gill with students during a visit to the Journal offices in Buncrana Road.

Photo: Derry Journal

2. Students from St. Paul's PS, Slievemore celebrate the school's 25th anniversary. (2401JB03) pic. Joe Boland

Photo: Derry Journal

3. 2802C24.jpg

It's Confirmation time for these students at Sacred Heart School.

Photo: Derry Journal

4.

Schoolchildren with their books in Derry.

Photo: Derry Journal

Derry