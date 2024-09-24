50 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in September 1984

By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 14:11 BST
We’ve been back in the archives to scan the Derry Journal film negatives from September 1984 to give you a snapshot of life in the city and region 40 years ago.

Copyright: Derry Journal.

Young cyclists on BMX bikes outside Derry's Guildhall.

Young cyclists on BMX bikes outside Derry's Guildhall. Photo: Derry Journal

Martin McGuinness chatting to residents at the fenced off houses under construction at Slievemore Phase 2.

Martin McGuinness chatting to residents at the fenced off houses under construction at Slievemore Phase 2. Photo: Derry Journal

Mr and Mrs William Duddy's Golden Wedding anniversary.

Mr and Mrs William Duddy's Golden Wedding anniversary. Photo: Derry Journal

Quiggs representatives pictured for an advertising feature back in 1984.

Quiggs representatives pictured for an advertising feature back in 1984. Photo: Derry Journal

