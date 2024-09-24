Copyright: Derry Journal.
1. Derry Journal September 1984 1a (23).jpg
Young cyclists on BMX bikes outside Derry's Guildhall. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Derry Journal September 1984 1a (7).jpg
Martin McGuinness chatting to residents at the fenced off houses under construction at Slievemore Phase 2. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Derry Journal September 1984 3 (3).jpg
Mr and Mrs William Duddy's Golden Wedding anniversary. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Derry Journal September 1984 1a (21).jpg
Quiggs representatives pictured for an advertising feature back in 1984. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.