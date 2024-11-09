50 striking original vintage pictures from Derry & Donegal back in October and November 1974

By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Nov 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 13:59 BST
These images from the Derry Journal archive provide a snapshot of what life was like in Derry and Donegal 50 years ago back in the autumn of 1974.

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975.

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: Derry Journal

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ

The third anniversary of Bloody Sunday is marked in Derry in January 1975. Photo: DJ

