News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Thousands of music fans in Ebrington Square yesterday for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. (2805PG07)
Thousands of music fans in Ebrington Square yesterday for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. (2805PG07)
Thousands of music fans in Ebrington Square yesterday for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. (2805PG07)

51 great pictures from One Big Weekend in Derry 2013

It was the best of times as tens of thousands gathered in Ebrington over as the BBC brought One Big Weekend to Derry during the City of Culture Year.

By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago

Among the acts who performed that weekend were Bruno Mars, Calum Harris, Katie B, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Little Mix, Biffy Clyro, Dizee Rascal, Chase & Status, Wiley, Rita Ora, Rudimental, Pete Tong, The Script, Paramore, Olly Muirs, The Saturdays, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Two Door Cinema, Ellie Goulding, Kodaline and The Vaccines.

Copyright: Derry Journal archive.

1. All shaded up for the sun at the One Big Weekend. (2805JB99)

All shaded up for the sun at the One Big Weekend. (2805JB99)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

2. All smiles at the Radio 1 Big Weekend concert in the Venue on Friday night. (2805JB161)

All smiles at the Radio 1 Big Weekend concert in the Venue on Friday night. (2805JB161)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

3. Band of 5 at the Big Weekend. (2805JB172)

Band of 5 at the Big Weekend. (2805JB172)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

4. Aine McFadden and Ciara McLaron at the One Big Weekend. 92805JB80)

Aine McFadden and Ciara McLaron at the One Big Weekend. 92805JB80)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 15
DerryBBCLittle Mix