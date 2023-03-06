51 great pictures from One Big Weekend in Derry 2013
It was the best of times as tens of thousands gathered in Ebrington over as the BBC brought One Big Weekend to Derry during the City of Culture Year.
By Brendan McDaid
Among the acts who performed that weekend were Bruno Mars, Calum Harris, Katie B, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Little Mix, Biffy Clyro, Dizee Rascal, Chase & Status, Wiley, Rita Ora, Rudimental, Pete Tong, The Script, Paramore, Olly Muirs, The Saturdays, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Two Door Cinema, Ellie Goulding, Kodaline and The Vaccines.
Copyright: Derry Journal archive.
