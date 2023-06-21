57 photographs from Derry and Donegal in June 2003

The Derry Journal photographers were out and about across Derry and Donegal throughout June 2003.
Here is a selection of photographs from 20 years ago.
1. A cheque presentation by pupils and staff at Newbuildings Primary School.
Newbuildings Primary School pupils (from left), Rebecca McClelland, Hannah Caldwell, Jody Spence and Cameron Hancock, handing over a cheque for £2,134.40, to Ann Wilson, Appeals Officer with Action MS, NI. Included is teacher Joan Robinson. Photo: Archive
2. Pupils at Foyle View School, who made their first Holy Communion at Pennyburn Chapel. From left (front row) are Margaret O"Reilly, classroom assistant, pupils Gareth Rodgers, Matthew Brown and Glenn McCarthy. Standing, Martina McComish, teacher, Fearghal Duffy, Bridgeen Stevenson, teacher, and Leanna McGonigle. (0606T09)
Pupils at Foyle View School, who made their first Holy Communion at Pennyburn Chapel. From left (front row) are Margaret O"Reilly, classroom assistant, pupils Gareth Rodgers, Matthew Brown and Glenn McCarthy. Standing, Martina McComish, teacher, Fearghal Duffy, Bridgeen Stevenson, teacher, and Leanna McGonigle. (0606T09) Photo: Archive
3. Free Derry Corner as it looked in 2003.
Free Derry Corner as it looked in 2003. Photo: Archive
4. David Trimble and Mark Durkan with their life jackets at Prehen.
David Trimble and Mark Durkan with their life jackets at Prehen. Photo: Archive