News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Pupils from St. Mary's College, junior chemistry club, who were chosen to help pick the winner of the 'World's Top Science Book'. Included is teacher Mrs. Ann Blanking.Pupils from St. Mary's College, junior chemistry club, who were chosen to help pick the winner of the 'World's Top Science Book'. Included is teacher Mrs. Ann Blanking.
Pupils from St. Mary's College, junior chemistry club, who were chosen to help pick the winner of the 'World's Top Science Book'. Included is teacher Mrs. Ann Blanking.

57 photographs from Derry and Donegal in June 2003

The Derry Journal photographers were out and about across Derry and Donegal throughout June 2003.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:08 BST

Here is a selection of photographs from 20 years ago.

Newbuildings Primary School pupils (from left), Rebecca McClelland, Hannah Caldwell, Jody Spence and Cameron Hancock, handing over a cheque for £2,134.40, to Ann Wilson, Appeals Officer with Action MS, NI. Included is teacher Joan Robinson.

1. A cheque presentation by pupils and staff at Newbuildings Primary School.

Newbuildings Primary School pupils (from left), Rebecca McClelland, Hannah Caldwell, Jody Spence and Cameron Hancock, handing over a cheque for £2,134.40, to Ann Wilson, Appeals Officer with Action MS, NI. Included is teacher Joan Robinson. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Pupils at Foyle View School, who made their first Holy Communion at Pennyburn Chapel. From left (front row) are Margaret O"Reilly, classroom assistant, pupils Gareth Rodgers, Matthew Brown and Glenn McCarthy. Standing, Martina McComish, teacher, Fearghal Duffy, Bridgeen Stevenson, teacher, and Leanna McGonigle. (0606T09)

2. Pupils at Foyle View School, who made their first Holy Communion at Pennyburn Chapel. From left (front row) are Margaret O"Reilly, classroom assistant, pupils Gareth Rodgers, Matthew Brown and Glenn McCarthy. Standing, Martina McComish, teacher, Fearghal Duffy, Bridgeen Stevenson, teacher, and Leanna McGonigle. (0606T09)

Pupils at Foyle View School, who made their first Holy Communion at Pennyburn Chapel. From left (front row) are Margaret O"Reilly, classroom assistant, pupils Gareth Rodgers, Matthew Brown and Glenn McCarthy. Standing, Martina McComish, teacher, Fearghal Duffy, Bridgeen Stevenson, teacher, and Leanna McGonigle. (0606T09) Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Free Derry Corner as it looked in 2003.

3. Free Derry Corner as it looked in 2003.

Free Derry Corner as it looked in 2003. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
David Trimble and Mark Durkan with their life jackets at Prehen.

4. David Trimble and Mark Durkan with their life jackets at Prehen.

David Trimble and Mark Durkan with their life jackets at Prehen. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 14
Related topics:DerryDonegal