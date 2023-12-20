62 Christmas advertisements that appeared in the Derry Journal in 1923
With the manic Christmas season in full swing the ‘Journal’ took a step back in time and had a look at the various traders who were advertising their wares to readers in this paper during the festive season of 1923.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:46 GMT
From the advertisements that appeared in the pages of the ‘Journal’ a century ago, a picture emerges of a thriving commercial centre where shoppers would have had a wide choice of butchers, grocers, drapers, clothiers, tailors, vintners, tea merchants and toy and gift sellers from whom to acquire their Christmas supplies a century ago.
Some of the names will be familiar, and some are now long gone sadly. Many of the goods we still purchase today, others belong to a bygone era.
Click through the photographs and catch a glimpse of where your ancestors did their Christmas shopping a hundred years ago.
