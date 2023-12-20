News you can trust since 1772
Christmas sale at McCullagh's The Golden Teapot Warehouse, Waterloo Place.

62 Christmas advertisements that appeared in the Derry Journal in 1923

With the manic Christmas season in full swing the ‘Journal’ took a step back in time and had a look at the various traders who were advertising their wares to readers in this paper during the festive season of 1923.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:46 GMT

From the advertisements that appeared in the pages of the ‘Journal’ a century ago, a picture emerges of a thriving commercial centre where shoppers would have had a wide choice of butchers, grocers, drapers, clothiers, tailors, vintners, tea merchants and toy and gift sellers from whom to acquire their Christmas supplies a century ago.

Some of the names will be familiar, and some are now long gone sadly. Many of the goods we still purchase today, others belong to a bygone era.

Click through the photographs and catch a glimpse of where your ancestors did their Christmas shopping a hundred years ago.

Roulston and Smyth's

1. Roulston and Smyth's

Roulston and Smyth's Photo: DJ

Mulhollands Christmas gifts.

2. Mulhollands Christmas gifts.

Mulhollands Christmas gifts. Photo: DJ

Felix Mulhern, Strand Road.

3. Felix Mulhern, Strand Road.

Felix Mulhern, Strand Road. Photo: DJ

McDevitt and Company, Duke Street, Christmas advertisement.

4. McDevitt and Company, Duke Street, Christmas advertisement.

McDevitt and Company, Duke Street, Christmas advertisement. Photo: DJ

