With the manic Christmas season in full swing the ‘Journal’ took a step back in time and had a look at the various traders who were advertising their wares to readers in this paper during the festive season of 1923.

From the advertisements that appeared in the pages of the ‘Journal’ a century ago, a picture emerges of a thriving commercial centre where shoppers would have had a wide choice of butchers, grocers, drapers, clothiers, tailors, vintners, tea merchants and toy and gift sellers from whom to acquire their Christmas supplies a century ago.

Some of the names will be familiar, and some are now long gone sadly. Many of the goods we still purchase today, others belong to a bygone era.

Click through the photographs and catch a glimpse of where your ancestors did their Christmas shopping a hundred years ago.