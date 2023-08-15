East 17 and Shaggy were among the household names of the pop industry that drew a huge crowd to the Guildhall Square for the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in the summer of 1993.
Here is a selection of photographs of the event which took place in July 1993.
1. Some of the large attendance at the BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry.
2. Shaggy performing in Derry in 1993.
3. A section of the large crowd which turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993
4. A huge crowd turned out in Guildhall Square for the Radio 1 roadshow in 1993
