69 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in July & August 1975

By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
We’re rewinding the clock 50 years to bring you some these images of the people who graced the pages of the Derry Journal back in the summer of 1975. Copyright: Derry Journal archive.

People enjoying the Shantallow Community Celebration in the summer of 1975.

People enjoying the Shantallow Community Celebration in the summer of 1975. Photo: DJ

Meenan Park Senior Citizens Outing.

Meenan Park Senior Citizens Outing. Photo: DJ

People enjoying the Shantallow Community Celebration in the summer of 1975.

People enjoying the Shantallow Community Celebration in the summer of 1975. Photo: DJ

Mc Laughlin dancers, Feis winners.

Mc Laughlin dancers, Feis winners. Photo: DJ

