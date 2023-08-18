News you can trust since 1772
Good Friday Agreement negotiators Mitchel McLaughlin and Mark Durkan in discussion at the Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?'. Centre is Alison Morris, Belfast Telegraph political columnist. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)Good Friday Agreement negotiators Mitchel McLaughlin and Mark Durkan in discussion at the Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?'. Centre is Alison Morris, Belfast Telegraph political columnist. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Good Friday Agreement negotiators Mitchel McLaughlin and Mark Durkan in discussion at the Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?'. Centre is Alison Morris, Belfast Telegraph political columnist. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

7 photographs from Féile debate on Derry influence on the Good Friday Agreement

Key negotiators of the Good Friday Agreement Mark Durkan and Mitchel McLaughlin debated whether or not there was a Derry influence in the peace accord as part of Féile’s series of talks and panel discussions.
By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:37 BST

The event was hosted by Alison Morris in Pilot’s Row. Féile concludes this weekend with a range of eclectic events across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City centre.

Undefined: readMore
Mark Durkan discusses one of the funnier moments about the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Mark Durkan discusses one of the funnier moments about the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mark Durkan discusses one of the funnier moments about the Good Friday Agreement on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
A section of the attendance at Wednesday's event in Pilot's Row.

2. A section of the attendance at Wednesday's event in Pilot's Row.

A section of the attendance at Wednesday's event in Pilot's Row. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
The attendance at Wednesday evening's Féile Event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?' at Pilot's Row Community Centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. The attendance at Wednesday evening's Féile Event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?' at Pilot's Row Community Centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The attendance at Wednesday evening's Féile Event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?' at Pilot's Row Community Centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy and Padraig Delargy pictured with Mary Nelis and Daisy Mules pictured at Wednesday's Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?'

4. Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy and Padraig Delargy pictured with Mary Nelis and Daisy Mules pictured at Wednesday's Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?'

Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy and Padraig Delargy pictured with Mary Nelis and Daisy Mules pictured at Wednesday's Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?' Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerryBrandywell