Good Friday Agreement negotiators Mitchel McLaughlin and Mark Durkan in discussion at the Féile 23 event 'Was There A Derry Influence in the GFA?'. Centre is Alison Morris, Belfast Telegraph political columnist. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

7 photographs from Féile debate on Derry influence on the Good Friday Agreement

Key negotiators of the Good Friday Agreement Mark Durkan and Mitchel McLaughlin debated whether or not there was a Derry influence in the peace accord as part of Féile’s series of talks and panel discussions.