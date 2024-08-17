71 great pictures of Jim McLaughlin's 1989 treble winning Derry City F.C. homecoming kings

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Aug 2024, 10:29 BST
In honour of the late Derry City treble-winning manager Jim McLaughlin, who sadly passed away this week, we present here images from 1989 of the man himself, the 1988-89 season squad and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane. Derry also won the the league and the League Cup that season.

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

May 1989: Derry City F.C. manager Jim McLaughlin, players and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane after they won the treble.

1. Jim McLaughlin's Derry City F.C. 1989 (58).jpg

May 1989: Derry City F.C. manager Jim McLaughlin, players and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane after they won the treble. Photo: Derry Journal

2. Jim McLaughlin's Derry City F.C. 1989 (29).jpg

May 1989: Derry City F.C. manager Jim McLaughlin, players and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane after they won the treble. Photo: Derry Journal

3. Jim McLaughlin's Derry City F.C. 1989 (47).jpg

May 1989: Derry City F.C. manager Jim McLaughlin, players and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane after they won the treble. Photo: Derry Journal

4. Jim McLaughlin's Derry City F.C. 1989 (17).jpg

May 1989: Derry City F.C. manager Jim McLaughlin, players and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane after they won the treble. Photo: Derry Journal

