71 great pictures of Jim McLaughlin's 1989 treble winning Derry City F.C. homecoming kings

In honour of the late Derry City treble-winning manager Jim McLaughlin, who sadly passed away this week, we present here images from 1989 of the man himself, the 1988-89 season squad and the legions of fans who watched them win the FAI Cup at Dalymount Park and gave them a homecoming to remember in Derry and Strabane. Derry also won the the league and the League Cup that season.