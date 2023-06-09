News you can trust since 1772
Majorca bound on the first flight to Spain from City of Derry are from left: Anthea McDaid, Donal O'Neill, Dierdre O'Neill, Damian McMahon and Debra McMahon. (1605PG07)
75 great pictures from news and sport in Derry & Donegal in May / June 2003

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures from the Journal archive in Derry & Donegal back in 2003. See if you recognise anyone.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 07:57 BST

Pictures: Derry Journal archive.

Thornhill College, winners of the Sacred Music, Post Primary, Youth Choir and the Michael Mason Trophy for the best performance for a school at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Included are Ms. Elizabeth Gallagher, music teacher, and Mrs. Siobhan McAteer. vice-principal. (1305C01)

Thornhill College, winners of the Sacred Music, Post Primary, Youth Choir and the Michael Mason Trophy for the best performance for a school at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Included are Ms. Elizabeth Gallagher, music teacher, and Mrs. Siobhan McAteer. vice-principal. (1305C01)

Children at the Brandywell back in 2003.

Children at the Brandywell back in 2003.

Group pictured at the Tip O'Neill Lecture at the University of UIster, Magee. Front, from left, are the Mayor Councillor Kathleen McCloskey, The Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, former French Prime Minister Monsieur Michel Rocard, guest speaker, Mr. John Hume, MP, MEP, Tip O'Neill chair, Madame Svivie Rocard and Pat Hume. Back from left are SDLP leader, Mr. Mark Durkan, Right Rev. Dr James Mehaffey, retired Bishop of Derry & Raphoe, Mr. Michael Canavan, founding member of SDLP, Mrs. Grace Frazer, Mr. Tom Frazer, Magee provost, and Sinn Féin president, Mr. Gerry Adams, MP. (1305C41)

Group pictured at the Tip O'Neill Lecture at the University of UIster, Magee. Front, from left, are the Mayor Councillor Kathleen McCloskey, The Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, former French Prime Minister Monsieur Michel Rocard, guest speaker, Mr. John Hume, MP, MEP, Tip O'Neill chair, Madame Svivie Rocard and Pat Hume. Back from left are SDLP leader, Mr. Mark Durkan, Right Rev. Dr James Mehaffey, retired Bishop of Derry & Raphoe, Mr. Michael Canavan, founding member of SDLP, Mrs. Grace Frazer, Mr. Tom Frazer, Magee provost, and Sinn Féin president, Mr. Gerry Adams, MP. (1305C41)

Enjoying the craic at the Brandywell.

Enjoying the craic at the Brandywell.

