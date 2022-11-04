Directed by BAFTA-winning Alison Millar and using hours of voice recordings from Lyra’s own mobile, computer and dictaphone, LYRA seeks answers to her senseless killing through Lyra’s own work and words.

Among those in attendance at the screening in the Strand Omniplex was Lyra’s partner Sara Canningm the former deputy First Minister, Mark Durkan, Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Angela Dobbins and the Bishop of Derry Dr. Dónal McKeown.