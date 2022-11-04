News you can trust since 1772
Director Alison Millar and Lyra’s partner, Sara Canning.
‘LYRA’, a new documentary on the life and legacy of the late investigative journalist and writer Lyra McKee, was screened in Derry on Thursday evening.

Directed by BAFTA-winning Alison Millar and using hours of voice recordings from Lyra’s own mobile, computer and dictaphone, LYRA seeks answers to her senseless killing through Lyra’s own work and words.

Among those in attendance at the screening in the Strand Omniplex was Lyra’s partner Sara Canningm the former deputy First Minister, Mark Durkan, Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Angela Dobbins and the Bishop of Derry Dr. Dónal McKeown.

1. Attendees included Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Angela Dobbins and Bishop Dónal McKeown, Bishop of Derry.

2. Civic leaders, local politicians and family and friends of the late journalist attended the special Derry screening.

3. Attendees included former deputy First Minister, Mark Durkan and Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Angela Dobbins.

4. Alison Millar and Sara Canning.

