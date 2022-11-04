8 PICTURES: Screening of LYRA – a new documentary film celebrating life of Lyra McKee
‘LYRA’, a new documentary on the life and legacy of the late investigative journalist and writer Lyra McKee, was screened in Derry on Thursday evening.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
Directed by BAFTA-winning Alison Millar and using hours of voice recordings from Lyra’s own mobile, computer and dictaphone, LYRA seeks answers to her senseless killing through Lyra’s own work and words.
Among those in attendance at the screening in the Strand Omniplex was Lyra’s partner Sara Canningm the former deputy First Minister, Mark Durkan, Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Angela Dobbins and the Bishop of Derry Dr. Dónal McKeown.
Page 1 of 2