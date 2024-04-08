Rachael Wray and Joanne Curran with beaus Paul Devine and Justin Arkinson. Attendees at the formal in Strabane in April 2004Rachael Wray and Joanne Curran with beaus Paul Devine and Justin Arkinson. Attendees at the formal in Strabane in April 2004
9 photographs of guests enjoying the St. Colman’s High School formal in Strabane in April 2004

Were you at the St. Colman’s High School formal in Strabane in April 2004?
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Apr 2024, 21:00 BST

A selection of photographs from yesteryear.

Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.

Ciara Houston and John Houston at St. Colman's HS formal. (0903JB07). Attendees at the formal in Strabane in April 2004

1. Ciara Houston and John Houston at St. Colman's HS formal. (0903JB07)

Karline Murphy, James McDaid, Morgan McGlynn, Eunan O'Donnell, Emma McGranaghan and Michael Hannigan at St. Colman's HS formal. Attendees at the formal in Strabane in April 2004

2. Karline Murphy, James McDaid, Morgan McGlynn, Eunan O'Donnell, Emma McGranaghan and Michael Hannigan at St. Colman's HS formal. (0903JB05)

Claire Elliott, Ashley Watkins and Alannah Quinn. Attendees at the formal in Strabane in April 2004

3. Claire Elliott, Ashley Watkins and Alannah Quinn. (0903JB10)

Keeley Brogan, Louise McElroy and Katrina Barr with Peter McKinney, Daniel Potts and James Hamilton. Attendees at the formal in Strabane in April 2004

4. Keeley Brogan, Louise McElroy and Katrina Barr with Peter McKinney, Daniel Potts and James Hamilton. (0903JB03)

