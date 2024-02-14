Did you go to the North West Institute for Further and Higher Education (NWIFHE) formal in February of that year?
If so you might spot yourself in here.
1. The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994
The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
2. The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994
The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
3. The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994
The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
4. The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994
The North West Institute for Further and Higher Education Formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive