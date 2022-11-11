News you can trust since 1772
One of the first street signs in Irish being erected at Shipquay Street in 1992.
9 Pictures of first Irish street name signs erected in Derry city centre 1992

It’s now a common site to see Irish or bilingual street names as Gaeilge across Derry, but that wasn’t always the case.

By Brendan McDaid
36 minutes ago

Here former Dove House-based community worker Frankie McMenamin shares some of his great photos from 30 years ago back in 1992 when he captured the first street name signs in Irish being erected in the city centre.

Frankie recalled that Conradh Na Gaeilge and Gearóid Ó hEára, who operated from Dove House before moving to a Gt. James Street, were instrumental in the street names operation. Staff from Dove House helped refurbish the building at the time.

(Please note: Photos are reproduced here with kind permission from Frankie McMenamin, not for resale).

RUC officers quizzing those erecting some of the first street signs in Irish at Shipquay Street in 1992.

Photo: Frankie McMenamin

Signs being erected at Best Sellers.

Photo: nonr

One of the first street signs in Irish being erected at Bishop Street Within in 1992.

Photo: Frankie McMenamin

RUC officers arrive on the scene as the first city centre street signs in Irish are erected at Shipquay Street in 1992.

Photo: Frankie McMenamin

