Here former Dove House-based community worker Frankie McMenamin shares some of his great photos from 30 years ago back in 1992 when he captured the first street name signs in Irish being erected in the city centre.

Frankie recalled that Conradh Na Gaeilge and Gearóid Ó hEára, who operated from Dove House before moving to a Gt. James Street, were instrumental in the street names operation. Staff from Dove House helped refurbish the building at the time.

(Please note: Photos are reproduced here with kind permission from Frankie McMenamin, not for resale).

1. 4 Frankie signs .jpg RUC officers quizzing those erecting some of the first street signs in Irish at Shipquay Street in 1992. Photo: Frankie McMenamin Photo Sales

2. 15 frankie signs .jpg Signs being erected at Best Sellers. Photo: nonr Photo Sales

3. 1 (4) frankie signs.jpg One of the first street signs in Irish being erected at Bishop Street Within in 1992. Photo: Frankie McMenamin Photo Sales

4. 2 (3) frankie signs .jpg RUC officers arrive on the scene as the first city centre street signs in Irish are erected at Shipquay Street in 1992. Photo: Frankie McMenamin Photo Sales