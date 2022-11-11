9 Pictures of first Irish street name signs erected in Derry city centre 1992
It’s now a common site to see Irish or bilingual street names as Gaeilge across Derry, but that wasn’t always the case.
By Brendan McDaid
36 minutes ago
Here former Dove House-based community worker Frankie McMenamin shares some of his great photos from 30 years ago back in 1992 when he captured the first street name signs in Irish being erected in the city centre.
Frankie recalled that Conradh Na Gaeilge and Gearóid Ó hEára, who operated from Dove House before moving to a Gt. James Street, were instrumental in the street names operation. Staff from Dove House helped refurbish the building at the time.
(Please note: Photos are reproduced here with kind permission from Frankie McMenamin, not for resale).
Page 1 of 2