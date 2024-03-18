A brief history of Derry & the NW from 7000 BC to 2024 AD in 137 pictures

There has been evidence of human settlement in Derry for over 9,000 years.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Mar 2024, 17:29 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 14:39 GMT

Explore nine millennia of human history in the north west with this pictorial timeline of landmark events down the ages.

Timeline -Extraordinary history of Derry & the NW 7000 BC to 2022 AD

7000 BC - Evidence of human settlement at Mount Sandel.

2. 7000 BC - Evidence of human settlement at Mount Sandel.

7000 BC - Evidence of human settlement at Mount Sandel. Photo: Google Earth

1100 – 800 BC - Estimated creation of late bronze age hillfort at Grianán of Aileach.

3. 1100 – 800 BC - Estimated creation of late bronze age hillfort at Grianán of Aileach.

1100 – 800 BC - Estimated creation of late bronze age hillfort at Grianán of Aileach. Photo: Archive

140 AD - Ptolemy’s ‘Geographia’ includes map of the world on which the Foyle and a site marked ‘Regia’, reputed to be Grianán are marked.

4. 140 AD - Ptolemy’s ‘Geographia’ includes map of the world on which the Foyle and a site marked ‘Regia’, reputed to be Grianán are marked.

140 AD - Ptolemy’s ‘Geographia’ includes map of the world on which the Foyle and a site marked ‘Regia’, reputed to be Grianán are marked. Photo: National Library of Wales

