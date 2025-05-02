After the 'Lunatic Asylum Act': 'Londonderry Asylum' 1829 - 1968 - Derry Journal Our Space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Before the 1817 Lunatic Asylums Act people with serious mental health problems were lodged in prisons.

So in 1829 Derry’s asylum was a huge advance when from Strand Road it served Counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone. It stood on 12 acres near the city edge, “270 feet from the high road to Greencastle” - where PSNI Strand Road, Crown Buildings and the newer parts of NW Regional College now stand.

Breakfast for residents was 7 ounces of oatmeal with one third of a quart of sweet milk. Dinner was 3 lbs of potatoes with, on Sunday, 1 lb of beef; on Tuesday and Thursday ox-head soup; and on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1 pint of buttermilk.

Men learned tailoring, shoemaking, carpentry, weaving and winding, gardening, fieldwork, pumping water and washing potatoes. Women learned needlework, quilting, knitting, spinning, laundry and house cleaning.

Asylum Staff c1900.

Dr Charles Hetherington, Resident Medical Superintendent 1877-1919, saw twice weekly in the dining room “mirth and laughter, while hundreds of the patients, accompanied by the attendants or wardens, join in the merry dance or listen to the lovely strains of the pianoforte, at which Miss Hamilton presides with so much acceptance and efficiency …”

The Asylum closed in 1968 and its patients were transferred to Gransha Hospital.

So the last remaining trace of the old Asylum is the 197-year-old high stone wall that still surrounds much of the site between Strand Road and Northland Road and - Asylum Road.

“Altnagelvin’s Thirty Glorious Years: Two Hundred Years of Medical Care In Londonderry” by Cathal Dallat 1990.