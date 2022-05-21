Amelia Earhart 90th anniversary of Derry landing: Fly-by today, new mural and other events

Yesterday, Friday, saw the launch of a 48-foot mural by acclaimed artist Joseph Campbell on the side of the Spar (Co-Op) in the Galliagh area of the city, in the same ward where Amelia Earhart landed in Ballyarnett back in May 21, 1932.

The striking mural features Earhart’s flight path, a large portrait of Amelia and one of her inspirational sayings, ‘But What Do Dreams Know of Boundaries’, as a positive message for young and old in the area.

In the newly opened Galliagh Community Centre there was also a special exhibition, attended by local Council, Assembly and community representatives with lunch served for local people.

Group pictured at the unveiling of a mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Galliagh Spar (Co-Op) on Friday afternoon last. Included in the photograph are Ollie Green, Colr Maeve O’Neill, Mary Casey, Angela Askin, DSDC, Ciara Ferguson MLA, Colr Angela Dobbins, artist Joseph Campbell, Colr Sandra Duffy, Cathal Crumley, CRJ and Colr Conor Heaney. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 065

There was also a 1920s themed Speakeasy in the Walled City Brewery last night, while the Amelia Earhart Women of Substance Inaugural Lecture was held at St Cecilia’s College, with local author JulieAnn Campbell delivering a lecture. The Earhart Schools STEM Project also took place at The Great Hall in Magee.

A host of further events are taking place today and tomorrow:

The Amelia Earhart Celebration of Aviation Flypast Tribute

Today, Saturday May 21 3pm, Guildhall Square & Skies over Derry.

Pictured at the unveiling of a mural commemorating the 90th Anniversary of the landing of Amelia Earhart in Derry on the gable wall of the Galliagh Co-Op on Friday afternoon last is creater of the artwork Derry artist Joseph Campbell. The digital print created from Joseph’s original artwork spans 48ft wide and 8ft high. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 066

GB0AEL Special event - North West Amateur Radio Club

Ballyarnett Field- From 12pm Saturday 21st May: For the second year running the radio club will set up on the landing site of Amelia Earhart in Gallagher’s field Ballyarnett connecting with operators from across the globe and connecting with Atchison, Amelia’s home town and Harbour Grace, Newfoundland, Amelia’s departure point for the Atlantic flight. Find out more: qrz.com/db/gb0aelAmelia Earhart Audio-visual Experience at Visit Derry

Audio visual runs continually throughout the day. Visit the award-winning Information Centre at Visit Derry and take in the Audio-visual experience which tells of Amelia’s iconic landing in the city. Have a look around the centre which incorporates much of this story in its design. Located just across the street from Visit Derry, you will see the red plaque which was erected by the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association.

Find out more: www.visitderry.comAmelia & The Collection at the Tower Museum running until May 29

Come along to the Tower Museum, the ‘Story of Derry’ exhibition includes a collection of objects and archives linked to Amelia Earhart and her journey. Explore the history!

Earhart Walking Tour

Today, Saturday 21 at 12:30pm from Visit Derry Information Centre- Launch of an exciting new tour to mark the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s landing in the city on 21st May 1932. Short Taster Tour visiting places of significance related to the unscheduled stop of this amazing aviatrix and global sensation. Special viewing of original Amelia Earhart Artefacts. Book on AELADERRY.COM

Amelia Earhart Vintage Fashion Show

Today, Saturday 2 May at 1:30pm at the Guildhall- Main Hall. North West Regional College students from the Hair and Beauty Department will showcase Hair and typical fashion from Amelia Earhart’s Era 1920s and 1930s. The fashion show also hopes to capture some of Amelia’s unique fashion line which was made up of wrinkle-free dresses, skirts, pants, and outerwear. The outfits were crafted for practicality and designed to suit the needs of “active women”. They broke the mould for traditional women’s dress during the 1930s. Book Tickets: bit.ly/39GZoNuTickets also available at the door. Suggested Donation £5 Kids GO FREE.

The Amelia Earhart Vintage Ball

Tonight, Saturday May 21, Guildhall, Derry at 7:30pm.

Books About Amelia

Daily until Friday 27 May 2022 at Foyle St. Little Acorns Bookstore- Window display to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Amelia’s Landing in Derry. In-store there will be Storytelling, Readings, and a range of books to purchase on Amelia.

Amelia’s Story