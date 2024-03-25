Archbishop Eamon Martin urges prayers for peace amid ‘immense calamity’ in ‘Gaza, Israel and Ukraine’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derry-born Primate of All-Ireland said: “There is no better time for people of all faith traditions to unite in a great cry for peace, justice, and dignity for all.”

In a message for Holy Week he specifically pointed to the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“This year in particular, as we journey through Holy Week with our Suffering Saviour we are conscious of immense calamity and pain in so many parts of our world - especially in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine - and of the urgent need for an end to violence and war,” said the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland.