Bahá'i community to commemorate 100th anniversary of ʻAbdu'l-Bahá with Derry film screening
A special screening of 'The Exemplar' a film on the life and mission of ʻAbdu'l-Bahá - a central figure in the Baháʼí Faith will take place in Derry tonight in advance of the centenary of his death.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 9:48 am
All are welcome to the film screening which takes place in the Verbal Arts Centre on Bishop Street.
The event will be hosted by the Baháʼí community of Derry. There will be light refreshments from 7pm followed by the film screening at 7.30pm.
Adherents of the Bahá'i faith around the world are commemorating the 100th anniversary of ʻAbdu'l-Bahá's death which falls this Sunday, November 28.
"By championing the oneness of humanity through his words and deeds, he offered a challenge to the stale assumptions and prejudices of the age," said the organisers.