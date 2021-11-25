Bahá'i community to commemorate 100th anniversary of ʻAbdu'l-Bahá with Derry film screening

ʻAbdu'l-Bahá

All are welcome to the film screening which takes place in the Verbal Arts Centre on Bishop Street.

The event will be hosted by the Baháʼí community of Derry. There will be light refreshments from 7pm followed by the film screening at 7.30pm.

Adherents of the Bahá'i faith around the world are commemorating the 100th anniversary of ʻAbdu'l-Bahá's death which falls this Sunday, November 28.