The commemoration - organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Monument Committee - took place at the Republican Monument on the Lecky Road.

Delivering the main address at the event, William McGuinness described the late Mr. McFadden as ‘an extraordinary man, a hero, and an inspiration to all that were privileged to know him’.

“He epitomised the republican people of Derry’s resistance to the injustice of British rule in Ireland. The sadness of his passing is tempered only by a sense of pride that he will be remembered fondly as a dedicated and honest advocate of the republican cause,” said Mr. McGuinness.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. McFadden’s family, friends and former comrades were reminded of his commitment to the GAA.

“Barney served on both the Derry City and County GAA Boards as well as holding many committee positions. But what many people throughout the county will remember Barney for, was his no-nonsense style of refereeing,” said Mr. McGuinness.

His influential role within Sinn Féin including his Chairmanship of the Derry Chomhairle Ceanntair and membership of the Ard Chomhairle were recalled as was the importance of his home as a base for political foment in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

IN PICTURES: Derry republican Barney McFadden remembered on 20th anniversary“At the height of and during the most difficult periods of the conflict, Barney’s home - known as the ‘Cottage’ - on Stanley’s Walk was constantly a hotbed of activity and a focal point for republicans young and old, when in need of food and shelter or the benefit of Barney’s experience and advice. His defence of and campaigning on behalf of republican prisoners in Long Kesh, Armagh, England and overseas is legendary. In the early years of the prison struggle Barney was seen often standing as a lonely figure in Derry City centre campaigning for prisoners’ rights,” said Mr. McGuinness.

The event was chaired by former Councillor Billy Page who said: “We are here today to remember with dignity and pride the memory of our comrade and stand in solidarity with his family and friends. On Christmas Eve we also remember all those republicans from the Bogside , Brandywell and Bishop Street areas who have sadly passed away this year. Today also marks the anniversary of Óglach Phil O Donnell.

“As this year comes to an end, we remember the 50th Anniversary of Óglach Eamonn Lafferty & Óglach James O Hagan and the 40th Anniversary of Óglach George McBreaty and Óglach Charles Maguire. We also remember the 10 brave men who died on Hunger Strike in the H Blocks of Long Kesh Gaol and all those who died on our streets during that period. At this time of year, we send solidarity greetings to the people of Palestine and Catalonia.”