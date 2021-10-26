Beautiful new artwork decorates centre with the birds of Clooney

From left, Steve McCrudden, Clooney Estate Residents’ Association, Geraldine Dougan, Radius Housing, Dee Logan, Apache Tattoo, Bridie Doherty, Radius Housing, Pete Logan, Apache Tattoo and Mark Logan, Apache Tattoo.

The oak tree and the four birds - the heron, lapwing, shearwater and curlew - after which the streets of the estate are named have been painted expansively around the walls of the centre.

At the official launch of the public art work on Friday Steve McCrudden, centre manager, said local residents are delighted with the results.

“The idea of a mural on the community centre wall was first envisioned by the Clooney Estate Residents’ Association committee who wished to create an art piece that would revitalise the community centre and brighten the lives of the community members during the pandemic.

Steve McCrudden, Clooney Community Centre manager and Geraldine Dougan, Radius Housing, unveiling the new mural with from left, Bridie Doherty, Radius Housing, and Dee Logan, Peter Logan and Mark Logan, Apache Tattoo.

“The community centre mural had taken on the specific themes of inclusion and unity when committee members consulted the community and agreed that a mural could be an opportunity to welcome and bond with the new residents and neighbours of Ebrington Oaks.

“Therefore, the purpose of the mural was to create an art mural that represents the residents of Clooney Estate and the new residents of Ebrington Oaks through the depiction of the streets of Clooney (Curlew Way, Lapwing Way, Heron Way and Shearwater Way) and the new street Ebrington Oaks,” he said.

The work was created by the Bond’s Street art studio Apache Tattoo and was made possible thanks to funding from the Executive Office’s Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) project, the Department for Communities Housing for All programme, the Housing Executive and Radius Housing.

Mr. McCrudden said the development has really brightened up the community centre and promotes a positive outlook.

“The funding provided both a base paint of the Clooney Community Centre in preparation for the art mural and the art mural. The art project has been successful in naturally bringing unity and community though its depiction of the streets as being connected and cohesive.

“The four street names of Clooney are represented by sea birds (Curlew, Heron, Shearwater, Lapwing) and the new street Ebrington Oaks is represented by an oak tree - a fitting tribute to welcome the new residents of Ebrington Oaks to the community and a visual depiction of togetherness.”

Thus far the feedback from local people has been very enthusiastic, said Steve, who thanked the artists and funders for helping to make it happen.