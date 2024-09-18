Behind the scenes and insights into Derry Girls during Tower Museum Culture Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tower Museum has invited all Derry Girls fans to its special panel discussion of the show this Friday, September 20.

As part of Culture Night celebrations, the event gives fans of the show a unique insight into the Channel 4 show.

Planned as part of free events to mark Culture Night, the Tower Museum will throw open its doors to all the Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare and James fanatics in the city and beyond.

The Culture Night event will take the format of a lively panel discussion about the hit show. It will feature original Derry Girl Shauna Bray, co-host of the award-winning ‘Talking Derry Girls Podcast’ Pauline Moore, along with Dr John Kavanagh from the Ulster University.

Derry Girls cast: (L-R) Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), (James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Deirdre Mallon (Amelia Crowley), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Sarah McCool (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O’Neill), Gerry Quinn (Tommy Tiernan), Cara (Darcey McNeeley), Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney), and Geraldine Devlin (Philippa Dunne).

The panel will share behind-the-scenes stories and insights and discuss how the Derry Girls series dealt with growing up during the Troubles. Chairing the event will be BBC presenter and producer Marie-Louise Kerr.

Roisin Doherty, Curator at the Tower Museum, said: “We are delighted to have such a panel of ‘Derry Girls’ experts available for our Culture Night event. Shauna, Pauline and John will each bring their unique take on Derry Girls and offer an insight into how a show about five teenagers from our city took the world by storm. We know it’s going to be a really interesting night and one with more than a few laugh-out-loud moments. If you love Derry Girls then this event is one you don’t want to miss, and best of all as it’s part of Culture Night it’s free for anyone who wants to attend.”

Anyone who visits the Tower Museum on Culture Night can also check out The Derry Girls Experience – an exhibition showcasing some of the original sets, props and 90s memorabilia which brought the iconic show to life. The museum’s permanent exhibitions 'The Story of Derry' and 'La Trinidad Valencera - An Armada Shipwreck’ will also be open with free entry. The museum will stay open until 10pm with last admissions at 9:30pm.

Roisin added: “The Derry Girls Experience celebrates the story of the hit show right in the heart of the city where it is set. The visitor numbers have surpassed all expectations and demonstrate just how popular the show has become, not just here but all over the world.”

Tickets for the Derry Girls Panel Discussion are free but need to be reserved, you can do so here - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/derry-girls-panel-discussion-tickets-1012747273357?aff=oddtdtcreator