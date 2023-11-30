Bertie Ahern and Daphne Trimble to honour John Hume and David Trimble on 25th anniversary of 1998 Nobel award

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Daphne Trimble are among the participants lined up to take part in a special event in the Guildhall to mark the 25th anniversary of the presentation of the award of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize to John Hume and David Trimble.