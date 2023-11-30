News you can trust since 1772

Bertie Ahern and Daphne Trimble to honour John Hume and David Trimble on 25th anniversary of 1998 Nobel award

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Daphne Trimble are among the participants lined up to take part in a special event in the Guildhall to mark the 25th anniversary of the presentation of the award of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize to John Hume and David Trimble.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
'Leadership for Peaceful Change: Solutions to Lasting Peace' will take place in the Guildhall on December 11 at 2pm.

It has been organised by The John and Pat Hume Foundation in order to honour the late Nobel Peace laureates for their promotion of leadership for peaceful change.

"There will be panel discussions on human rights, social justice and leadership for peaceful change along with live music and video tributes.

John Hume and David Trimble at a banquet in Oslo in December 1998 with John Foley, Waterford Crystal, who presented the newly awarded laureates with two hand sculpted Doves of Peace.John Hume and David Trimble at a banquet in Oslo in December 1998 with John Foley, Waterford Crystal, who presented the newly awarded laureates with two hand sculpted Doves of Peace.
"The speakers include: Bertie Ahern, Lady Daphne Trimble, Dawn Purvis, Anjli Parrin, human rights advocate; Séamas O’Reilly, Derry writer; and Fergal Keane, BBC foreign correspondent," the organisers stated.

The event is free. Tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.co.uk

