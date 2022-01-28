A Mass card made by the Derry internees at Long Kesh is presented on their behalf by Mr. Frank Gogarty (right), former chairman of the NI Civil Rights Association, to Mr. and Mrs. J. Wray, Drumcliffe Avenue, parents of James Wray, one of the Bloody Sunday victims in 1972.
A Mass card made by the Derry internees at Long Kesh is presented on their behalf by Mr. Frank Gogarty (right), former chairman of the NI Civil Rights Association, to Mr. and Mrs. J. Wray, Drumcliffe Avenue, parents of James Wray, one of the Bloody Sunday victims in 1972.

Bloody Sunday 50: Journal photos from 1972 and 1997

Fifty-years ago an Englishman, Mr. Tony Martin, declared at a Press conference in the West End Hall: “I was in Cyprus, and I never saw anything like this atrocity. I was in Cyprus when nineteen soldiers were killed, and the army never set on the people like they did on Sunday here;” Italian journalist, Signor Fulvio Grimaldi, said in a radio interview that tape recordings which he had made on Sunday indicated beyond doubt that there had been no provocation before the British Army opened fire in Derry on Sunday afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:52 pm

“There hadn’t been one shot fired at them,” he said. “There hadn’t been one petrol bomb thrown at them. There hadn’t been one nail bomb thrown at them. They just jumped out, and with unbelievable murderous fury, shot into the fleeing crowd;” and 51-years-old Derryman, Francis McCloskey, living in Marlow, Slough, Buckinghamshire went to the headquarters of the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment in Belfast and handed in the eight medals he won during his five years’ service with the regiment. Here are a selection of photos from 1972 and 1997.

1.

Family members pictured at a Bloody Sunday memorial service at St. Mary’s Church, Creggan, on the 25th anniversary in 1997.

Photo Sales

2.

Thirteen crosses laid outside the RUC station in Dungiven in 1972 in protest at the killings.

Photo Sales

3.

Eamonn McCann addressing the hundreds of people who attended the rededication of the Bloody Sunday memorial in January 1997.

Photo Sales

4.

A workman attending to the Bloody Sunday memorial in 1997.

Photo Sales
EnglishmanBritish ArmyDerry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2