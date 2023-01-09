Bloody Sunday Trust urges people to sign up as ‘friends’ ahead of 51st anniversary
The Bloody Sunday Trust manager has encouraged people to become ‘friends’ of the human rights group ahead of the 51st anniversary.
Maeve McLaughlin, speaking at the launch of the Bloody Sunday 51 programme, said: “We do these kind of events and works and programmes because we get people to sign up and become a ‘Friend of the Bloody Sunday Trust’. This is something that we really want to promote, not only locally, but internationally.
“We are aware of the Irish diaspora and other radical voices throughout the world who will want to play their part to assist this type of work.”
People can sign up at www.museumoffreederry.org or by scanning the quick response (QR) code on official literature.
"We really want to be promoting that this year so we can sustain the work that we do in this museum, sustain the support for the families and sustain radical voices in the city to challenge inequality in whatever format that takes," she stated.