Bloody Sunday Trust urges people to sign up as ‘friends’ ahead of 51st anniversary

Maeve McLaughlin, speaking at the launch of the Bloody Sunday 51 programme, said: “We do these kind of events and works and programmes because we get people to sign up and become a ‘Friend of the Bloody Sunday Trust’. This is something that we really want to promote, not only locally, but internationally.

“We are aware of the Irish diaspora and other radical voices throughout the world who will want to play their part to assist this type of work.”

People can sign up at www.museumoffreederry.org or by scanning the quick response (QR) code on official literature.

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Bloody Sunday relatives (from left) Brigid Nash, Evan Curran, John McKinney, Kay Duddy, John Kelly, Roslyn Doyle and Michael Doyle at the Bloody Sunday 51 programme of events launch at the Museum of Free Derry on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2302GS – 04

“We really want to be promoting that this year so we can sustain the work that we do in this museum, sustain the support for the families and sustain radical voices in the city to challenge inequality in whatever format that takes,” she stated. See Page 7.

