Brendan O’Leary will be keynote speaker at 100th anniversary commemoration of Drumboe martyrs

The author of ‘Making Sense of a United Ireland’ will deliver the main paper at the Drumboe Spring School in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, on Saturday, March 11, three days prior to the official anniversary of the execution of the anti-treaty IRA Volunteers Sean Larkin, Charlie Daly, Dan Enright and Tim O'Sullivan at Drumboe Caste.

The anniversary itself on Tuesday, March 14, will be marked by a torchlit procession from the monument in Main Street, Stranorlar, in honour of the four men who were executed by Free State forces at Drumboe.

Details of a fresh monument at the spot where Larkin – from the loughshore in south Derry – and Daly, Enright and O’Sullivan – from Kerry – were captured at Dunlewey, have yet to be confirmed.

The slope at Drumboe were Sean Larkin, Charlie Daly, Dan Enright and Tim O'Sullivan were executed on March 14, 1923.

A new book on Drumboe from the 1920s to 2022 is also planned.

Maria Doherty, Chair of the Drumboe Commemoration Committee, said: “I am delighted to announce the programme for the Drumboe Spring School, which promises to be an interesting and exciting discussion and debate featuring prominent historians and experts

“The Spring School is part of a series of inclusive events to mark the 100 year anniversary of the execution of four young republican soldiers in Drumboe on March 14, 1923.

“Charles Daly, Timothy O Sullivan and Daniel Enright from Kerry were executed alongside Sean Larkin from Derry during the bitter civil war period after the introduction of emergency powers by the Free State Government.

“The Spring School will feature a series of talks examining the context of the Drumboe executions, the wider history of the period and the political future of Ireland.”

Confirmed speakers at the Spring School are Dr. Breándan Mac Suibhne, University College Galway; Prof. Linda Connolly, Maynooth University; Hillary Dully, film-maker; Dr. Mary Mc Auliffee, University College Dublin; Dr. Fearghal McCloskey, St. Marys College Belfast; Dr. Tomás Mac Conmara, University College Cork; and Helen Meehan.

Ms. Doherty stated: “I am particularly delighted to welcome the Caothaoirleach of Kerry County Council, John Francis Flynn and Cathaoirleach of Mid Ulster District Council, Cora Corry to open sessions at the Spring School as representatives of the regions where the executed soldiers come from.

“Invites have also been extended on behalf of the Committee to Donegal County Council and elected representatives across the political spectrum.

“The Committee has also made extensive efforts to liaise with members of the families of the executed soldiers and are pleased with the support received by them for the event, including indications that many of them plan to travel to be in attendance on the day.

“The Spring School is a free event and is open to all members of the public to attend and I encourage those interested to please come along to participate in this discussion.”