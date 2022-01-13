Call for groups in Derry and Strabane to take part in St Patricks Day parade

The parade, which is the highlight of the Strabane St Patrick’s Day programme, centres around community participation and Council are inviting businesses, schools, community groups, music/dance/drama groups, sports clubs, or any other relevant groups to express interest in being involved in the return of the parade, which was not able to take place in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged all groups to get involved.

“The Strabane St Patrick’s Day parade is always a special occasion and it’s fantastic news that we will see it return to the town this year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cousins Aodhan Gillespie, aged 5, and Brandain Crossan (6) walked around Derry Walls on St Patrick’s Day. Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2110GS – 024

“Community participation is what makes the parade what it is, and it centres around local groups getting involved. We are inviting everyone from a wide range of groups to register your interest and have a chat with our council officers about the big plans for March 17th this year. We welcome participation not just from groups within Strabane but also from the wider surrounding area and villages.

“The safety of participants and spectators is of paramount importance and all planning leading up to the event will be done in line with the COVID-19 guidelines that are in place.”