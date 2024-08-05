The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr has written to senior politicians across Ireland expressing ‘deep sorrow and disappointment’ at the response to escalating hate crimes, Islamophobia and racism.

Speaking after violent protests over recent days across the island and a wider escalations in threats and arson and graffiti attacks on homes, businesses and buildings, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr condemned what she said was a ‘lack of appropriate police and government responses’ to the escalating attacks on people from ethnic minorities.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, United Against Racism Derry have organised a solidarity demonstration with those who have been targeted by the Far Right in violent actions. It will take place at 6pm on Wednesday in Guildhall Square, with backing from numerous groups and organisations.

In a letter to An Taoiseach Simon Harris, the First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Lyttle-Pengelly and NI Justice Minister Naomi Long, Derry & Strabane’s first citizen said: “For far too long, organisations led by and working with migrants, as well as leaders from Black and minoritised communities, have consistently raised serious concerns about online racist hate, arson attacks on businesses owned by people of African descent, Muslims and, attacks on community centres and mosques.

“We have also highlighted the lack of appropriate police and government responses to these attacks, the absence of decisive action against paramilitary forces and the so called far-right agitators orchestrating these crimes.”

Speaking after the shocking events in Belfast and elsewhere on Saturday, Colr. Seenoi-Barr claimed police were aware of the anxiety in the community and the threat posed, but failed to prevent or stop it.

The Journal has requested a response from the PSNI.

Mayor Seenoi-Barr said politicians in positions of power were “letting down our entire community, not just immigrants and their families”.

"Ireland as a whole is being tarnished by these acts,” she said, adding: “I urge you to stop referring to this as mere thuggery and call it what it truly is: racism, Islamophobia, anti-Blackness, and anti-people of colour. Recognising the problem is the first step toward addressing it effectively. Language is powerful, and your words and actions set the tone for the nation.

“As leaders, you have a moral duty to highlight the positive contributions of migration in Ireland. Migrants contribute not only culturally but also economically, and we need leaders in your positions to categorically and explicitly communicate this to the public.

“True leadership is grounded in truth, honesty, and integrity. It is time to change the narrative. Lead by example, and clearly articulate how migrants enrich the economic, social, and cultural fabric of Ireland.

“We are tired of being demonised, scapegoated for government failures, and seen as a problem. It is time for the government to own its shortcomings in creating quality jobs, providing good housing for all residents, and addressing the country's crises. Migrants should not be scapegoated for these systemic issues.”

The rally will take place at 6pm in Guildhall Square.

The PSNI, which has been contacted for a response, on Sunday condemned the scenes of violence and disorder on the streets of Belfast and said that a large crowd were prevented by police from marching to the Belfast Islamic Centre.

Police said sporadic violence occurred at various locations after some of those at the protest dispersed into various different areas, while several business premises were attacked, including one which was set on fire in the Sandy Row area. A number of assaults on civilians and police have also been reported.

Speaking on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law.

“This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and the devastating impact this has had on local communities.

“Those who engaged in this behaviour bring nothing but shame to themselves and Belfast city. Their actions are completely inexcusable and we will be using every tool at our disposal to identify those involved.

“We are now in the process of gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of yesterday’s events and anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in a joint statement said: "Whilst people are entitled to peaceful protest, there is no justification for racism or the violence and intimidation that occurred on Saturday.

"Those involved should be quickly brought before the courts and we appeal to anyone with information to provide that information to the PSNI.

"We reiterate our joint commitment to a shared, peaceful and inclusive society."

Justice Minister, Naomi Long also condemned the violence, warning that the demonstrations were “orchestrated by those motivated by a desire to create fear and division”.

"They have no regard for human life and are focused on spreading misinformation and disinformation to alienate some sections of our community. This type of disorder needs to be highlighted for what it is – fearmongering and intimidation of the highest level.

"There can be no place in our community for hate: for xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia. Neither can there be any place for such intimidation and intolerance.

“Thankfully, due to the professionalism and expertise of the PSNI the disruption and violence was controlled and brought to a conclusion without major incident,” she said.

Organisers of the rally in Derry on Wednesday said has already received the backing of groups such as North West Islamic Association, The Bloody Sunday Trust, Bloody Sunday March Committee, Foyle Pride and local Trade Union branches.

Derry United Against Racism spokesperson Davy McAuley said: "The sickening scenes in Belfast and across England have horrified all right thinking people. For years now a media and political narrative has been spun to demonise and scapegoat immigrants.

“Derry is proudly different. We have a brilliant tradition of fighting oppression and standing up for people who face discrimination and persecution.

“The Civil Rights tradition of Derry must not be something for the museums and history books, it must be something we maintain, add to and celebrate through our actions today. We call on all progressive forces to unite and stand with our Muslim neighbours,our immigrant communities and anyone under threat from fascist hate mobs.

"United we are unstoppable. "