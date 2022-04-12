Causeway Coastal Route tops world’s most under-rated road trips says new research

The new research ranks the Causeway Coastal Route ranks first on a list that also contains roads that traverse ares with stunning scenery in Europe and the United States.

The study by Confused.com analysed the top 50 best-rated drives that have had the fewest Google searches over the last 12 months, to reveal the world’s most underrated road trips.

It said: “The most underrated road trip is the Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland. Despite 98.1% of the journey’s Tripadvisor reviews being positive, the road trip had just 23,700 searches in the last 12 months. The trip takes in many popular sights such as the Glens of Antrim, as well as well-known filming locations from Game of Thrones.

Giants Causeway

“Ranking second is the Route des Crêtes in France. Despite the stunning and highly reviewed views this road trip has to offer, this trip was searched just 131,200 times in the last year.

“Following closely behind in third place are two US-based road trips - Foothills Parkway and Lamar Valley. Foothills Parkway in Tennessee provides spectacular views of both the Great Smoky Mountains and the Tennessee Valley. Lamar Valley, on the other hand, provides the opportunity for wildlife spotting, often being referred to as ‘America’s Serengeti’, drivers may get the chance to see wolves, bison, badgers and bears.”

Others on the top 10 list are: Trail Ridge Road, United States; Beartooth Highway, United States; Route Napoléon, France; San Juan Skyway, United States; Needles Highway, United States; Great St Bernard Pass, Italy.

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, comments:

“Road trips have become a popular way to see the world, particularly post-Covid as more people feel uncomfortable travelling by public transport. However, as the popularity of road trips increases, so does traffic along the route. Therefore, choosing an underrated route is a great way to experience the fun of a road trip while avoiding the crowds.

“If you’re planning an upcoming road trip, the route isn’t the only thing you need to consider before embarking on your journey. If you plan to drive your own car along the route, it’s important to check your car insurance to ensure your vehicle is fully insured abroad. Alternatively, if you’re planning on hiring a car for your trip, always check the cost of car hire abroad. Car hire can be a huge expense, especially when combined with the cost of fuel, which again varies from country to country.