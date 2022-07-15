Churches Trust Columba Finale in Derry

Participants were drawn from within the Derry City Strabane District Council (DCSDC) area, Donegal District Council (DCC) area, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) area, Leitrim and other areas together. Together the group explored the Columba story taking part on a series of workshops and study visits.

Those involved also had the pleasure of visiting Gartan, Columba’s birth place, and Inishowen’s Moville and Shroove from where Columba is thought to have departed for his trip to Iona. There were also excursions to Kells and Dublin as part of the celebrations.

‘The Columba Journey’ programme was supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and delivered by the Churches Trust.

CHURCHES TRUST FINALE.

Speaking at Wednesday evening’s event in Derry, Fiona Fagan, CEO, Churches Trust thanked the funders for supporting the project, thanked the Churches Trust staff team for organising and delivering such a comprehensive and enriching programme, and thanked the participants for their enthusiastic engagement throughout the project. “Tonight’s event is a culmination of a wonderful year packed-full of events and enjoyed by all. Indeed, the feedback from all our participants was overwhelmingly positive and I can assure everyone that there is great potential for building on the work achieved throughout the project and that we, at the Churches Trust will be unveiling further community education projects as part of their interfaith/inter church programme for 2022 – 2025.”

Endorsing those sentiments, guest speaker at the event Deirdre Harte, Colmcille 1500 Project Manager, Donegal County Council said she was also delighted to attend the finale dinner and reminded all that over 150 events in all were delivered by local, regional and national partners throughout a busy year.

Ms. Harte added: “Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council were happy to co-ordinate the joint programme for the year, with funding from the North West Development Fund, and we were ably supported by a ‘Colmcille-Columba 1500’ cross-border Steering Group.

“The Churches Trust was a significant partner in driving the steering group and their Columba Journey Project brought together people from across the North West to celebrate Colmcille on a cross-community, cross-border basis.”

Group pictured at the Churches Trust Columba Journey Grand Finale Dinner at the Bishopâ€TMs Gate Hotel, Derry on Wednesday night.

Throughout Colmcille 1500, Colmcille’s legacy was brought to life through music, spirituality, heritage, literature, language, drama and art – celebrating his significance, not only for Donegal and Derry but across the world. Resources created include short films, animations, education packs, publications and virtual trails as well as new music and art commissions – all ensuring Colmcille’s legacy is passed on to future generations. New and strengthened relationships, across the island of Ireland and with Scotland, are also an important legacy for the year as well as the Slí Cholmcille Camino legacy project.

Pictured at the Churches Trust Columba Journey Grand Finale Dinner at the Bishopâ€TMs Gate Hotel, Derry on Wednesday night

Pictured on Wednesday night at the Churches Trust event.

Group pictured at the Churches Trust Columba Journey Grand Finale Dinner at the Bishopâ€TMs Gate Hotel, Derry on Wednesday night.

Fiona Fagan, CEO, Churches Trust, addressing the attendance at Wednesday eveningâ€TMs Columba Journey Grand Finale Dinner at the Bishopâ€TMs Gate Hotel, Derry.

