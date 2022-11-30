City of Derry Bridge Club latest November results
City of Derry Bridge Club has now relocated to the U3A building at Gransha.
By Staff Reporter
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
30th Nov 2022, 5:03pm
Bridge will be played every Tuesday at 7.00pm. If anyone requires a partner please check the website for details.
Results for Tuesday, November 22, were as follows: 1. Una Mc Feely & Nuala Cassidy; 2. Dessie Irwin & Mary Higgins; 3. Cora Morrison & Josephine Hegarty.
Results for Tuesday, November 29: 1. Una Mc Feely & Nuala Cassidy; 2. Cora Morrison& Josephine Hegarty; and 3. Dessie Irwin & Mary Higgins.